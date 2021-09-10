Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

