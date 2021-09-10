Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

