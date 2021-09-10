PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.61 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

