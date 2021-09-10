Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $946.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.66.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.63. 84,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $470.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.