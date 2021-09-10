Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

