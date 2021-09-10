Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 61,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

