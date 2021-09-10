Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9,290.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 57.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $5.78 on Friday, hitting $687.67. 264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,599. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.06 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

