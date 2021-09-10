Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

