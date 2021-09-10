Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.