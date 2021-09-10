Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.87 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

