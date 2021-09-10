Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $461.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

