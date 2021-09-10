Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

