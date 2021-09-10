Parallel Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,332.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

