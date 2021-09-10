Parallel Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $320.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.04.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

