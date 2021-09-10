Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after buying an additional 520,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

