Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

