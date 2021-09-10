Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $681.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.06 and its 200 day moving average is $549.64. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

