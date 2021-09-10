Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $422.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

