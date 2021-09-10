Patron One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,164.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $5,164.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

