Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 4.3%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.31. Approximately 88,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 67,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

