PegNet (PEG) Market Cap Reaches $229,736.33

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $229,736.33 and $838.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,753.33 or 0.99903191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.83 or 0.07215664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.00853017 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.