Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 849.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

