PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

