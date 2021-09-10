Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $19.75 Million in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 523,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,398 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

