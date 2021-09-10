Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,348,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

