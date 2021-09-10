Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 15,778 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,909.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,800.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,557.65. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

