PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Lowered to $36.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,287,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.