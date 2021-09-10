Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00159167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

