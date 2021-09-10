Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.97-6.07 EPS.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.80. 27,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,574. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.