Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.74. 3,574,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,788. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

