Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

