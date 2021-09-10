Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -215.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

