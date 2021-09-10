PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 170,564 shares.The stock last traded at $55.08 and had previously closed at $55.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

