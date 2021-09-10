Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of WIX opened at $227.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $152,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

