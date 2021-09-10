Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

