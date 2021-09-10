PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and $8.36 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,267,978 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.