PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $422,145.01

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $422,145.01 and approximately $5,419.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

