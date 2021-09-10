Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.28. 42,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,321,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

