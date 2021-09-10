PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells $2,642,000.00 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

