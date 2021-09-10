PlotX Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $295,349.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

