Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 236,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $703.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.