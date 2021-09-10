PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,303. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.