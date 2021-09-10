PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

POOL stock opened at $491.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.71 and its 200 day moving average is $424.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.38 and a 1-year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

