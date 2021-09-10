PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX opened at $173.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

