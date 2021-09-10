PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 76.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.30 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

