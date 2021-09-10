PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,886,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $246.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

