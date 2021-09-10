PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,301 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PCAR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

