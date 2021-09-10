PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.32 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

