PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

BIP stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

