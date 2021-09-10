Powerledger Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $174.71 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars.

